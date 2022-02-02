 Skip to main content
Father of Emoni Bates shoots down rumor about leaving Memphis

February 1, 2022
by Larry Brown

The father of Emoni Bates shot down a report on Tuesday regarding his son’s future with Memphis.

Bates is in his freshman season with the Tigers after reclassifying into the 2021-2022 class. The highly-touted recruit has averaged 10.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 16 contests this season. His season, along with Memphis’ has been a disappointment, and led to some tense moments.

Things seemed to be getting even wilder for Memphis when a report from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer on Tuesday said Bates would not be playing against Cincinnati on Thursday and that the forward’s future with the program was in question.

Bates’ father Elgin shot down the report. He said that Emoni has been dealing with back pain and is going to see a specialist.

Memphis is 11-8 this season. The Tigers and Hardaway have been criticized for failing to live up to the preseason hype that surrounded the program.

