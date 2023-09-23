Florida’s Ricky Pearsall delivers possible catch of the year

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall delivered a catch of the year candidate during the Gators’ game against Charlotte on Saturday.

Florida was leading 7-0 in the first quarter and had the ball near midfield. Graham Mertz threw a 1st-and-10 pass to Pearsall near the 30-yard line. The senior receiver skied for the ball and made a sick one-handed catch in traffic.

Take a look:

Ricky Pearsall with a contender for catch of the year. pic.twitter.com/JHat9GsiOH — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) September 23, 2023

Here is another angle:

This catch from Ricky Pearsall was SICK pic.twitter.com/ovTy0zLniz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 23, 2023

A transfer from Arizona State, Pearsall is off to a strong start this season. The second-year Gator entered Saturday with 20 catches for 258 yards and a touchdown. He’s adding to his total in a big way and is also on the highlight reel now thanks to that spectacular catch.