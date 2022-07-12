Former Michigan coach Gary Moeller dies at 81

Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Gary Moeller died on Monday at the age of 81, the school announced.

Moeller coached at Michigan for 23 years and served as their head coach from 1990-1994. He went 44-13-3, good for a .758 winning percentage. Moeller’s Wolverines went 4-1 in bowl games. They also set a Big Ten record with 19 consecutive conference wins from 1990-1992.

Interestingly, Moeller came to Michigan from Ohio State. He played football for the Buckeyes and then coached high school ball in Ohio before joining Bo Schembechler’s staff at Miami (Ohio). He followed Schembechler to Michigan, and ended up being with the Wolverines from 1969-1994, save for a brief unsuccessful stint as Illinois’ coach.

The Ohio native last coached in 2003 with the Chicago Bears.

Lloyd Carr succeeded Moeller as Michigan’s head coach and shared positive comments about his predecessor.

“Gary Moeller was a great family man, great friend, great coach and a man of integrity and high character. I admired him, I respected him and I loved him,” Carr said.

Moeller has four children — three daughters and a son who played linebacker at Michigan.