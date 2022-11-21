FOX analyst Petros Papadakis compares 1 college QB to Patrick Mahomes

FOX college football analyst Petros Papadakis thinks very highly of one college quarterback.

While co-hosting “The Countdown,” a program that appears on the local Los Angeles NBC affiliate after “Sunday Night Football,” Papadakis discussed the epic USC 48-45 win over rival UCLA.

Papadakis, who is a former USC running back but extremely objective analyst, gave tremendous praise to Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams. The only quarterback he could think of to compare Williams to was Patrick Mahomes.

“I love Caleb Williams,” Papadakis said. “His strength and ability … I just wouldn’t know who else to compare him to at this point but Patrick Mahomes. But Patrick Mahomes didn’t have this kind of team around him in college. He didn’t have this kind of competitive, crazy fire. And not as much acceleration, and strength. And that’s crazy to say, because Mahomes is the best football player in the world right now.”

Papadakis can’t imagine the future Williams has ahead.

“This guy’s just a sophomore … and he was epic,” Papadakis said.

Williams threw an interception early in the game against UCLA, but he rallied to throw for 470 yards and 2 touchdowns, while adding a rushing TD. The Oklahoma transfer has passed for 3,480 yards, 33 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for the 10-1 Trojans. He’s also rushed for 316 yards and 7 touchdowns. That’s not at all bad for a sophomore, even if the Mahomes comparison is lofty.