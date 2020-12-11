Frank Gore was so pumped about his son’s awesome touchdown run

Frank Gore has the look of a very proud father.

Gore’s son, Frank Jr., is a running back for Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles had a national spotlight game on Thursday night against Florida Atlantic, where Gore Jr. showcased his skills.

Gore Jr. rushed for a career-best 73-yard touchdown early in the game.

FRANK GORE JR. JUST DOING GORE FAMILY THINGS!! 73-yard run for @SouthernMissFB and they strike back! pic.twitter.com/rU70ppSaVR — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 10, 2020

The elder Gore was pumped about the touchdown and expressed his elation via Twitter.

Gore also said that while there was a lot of work to be done, he’s a “proud papa.”

Gore Jr. also wears No. 21, which is the jersey number his dad has worn throughout most of his career.

Gore Jr. has 708 yards on 121 carries (5.9 average) so far this season. He has three TDs this year. If his work ethic is anything like his father’s, he’ll be set up for a long time of success.