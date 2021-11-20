Video: Frank Gore Jr. puts on a show as stand-in QB

A somewhat surprising name popped up at quarterback for Southern Miss on Friday night, albeit a familiar one.

The 1-9 Golden Eagles released a depth chart without any quarterbacks for Friday’s game against Louisiana Tech, and instead rotated in various non-quarterbacks throughout the game. One of those who got the nod was Frank Gore Jr., a running back and the son of NFL icon Frank Gore.

It turns out the younger Gore has an arm. The form wasn’t exactly flawless, but Gore Jr. threw two first-half touchdowns, including this dime for a 39-yard score.

FRANK GORE JR (RB) SOUTHERN MISS IS DROPPING DIMES ON LA TECH!!!! YES HAHAHA YES!!! pic.twitter.com/ZOuZutu9UE — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 20, 2021

Make no mistake, Gore has some skills as a running back, too. Nobody would have seen the arm coming, though.

Gore Jr. came into Friday’s game with 731 rushing yards and two touchdowns to his name. Maybe he’s a bit more of a dual threat than he seemed.