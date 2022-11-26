FSU QB Jordan Travis reacts on Twitter to big win over Florida

Florida State closed out their regular season on Friday night with a thrilling 45-38 victory over rival Florida. It snapped a three-game losing streak against UF and gave FSU their first state title since 2016. That reality had quarterback Jordan Travis beyond stoked.

Give me that momentum. Go Noles!!! Amazing atmosphere in Doak tonight, so thankful for our fans. — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) November 26, 2022

Travis shined under the Fright night light, completing 13 of his 30 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown. He added an additional 83 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and had one of the plays of the game.

Trailing 21-14 midway through the second quarter, Travis escaped a heavy rush on third-and-10, breaking multiple tackles en route to the first down. The 11-yard run sent the FSU crowd into a frenzy, and Travis quickly followed it up with a one-yard score.

“His legs were the difference in the game,” Florida head coach Billy Napier told the Tampa Bay Times after the game.

With the win, FSU ends their season with five straight victories, including four by 25 points or more. It was a remarkable turnaround and will likely thrust the Seminoles into the national conversation. It will also likely help their offseason recruiting.

What the future holds for Jordan Travis is anyone’s guess, but he’s a household name now.