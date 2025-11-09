Everyone said the same thing after Garrett Nussmeier, DJ Lagway got benched on the same day

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Florida quarterback DJ Lagway suffered the same fate during Saturday’s college football slate.

Nussmeier was benched in favor of sophomore QB Michael Van Buren Jr. midway through the third quarter of LSU’s loss to Alabama. The Tigers’ offense had stalled against the Crimson Tide, mustering up just two field goals under Nussmeier in the 20-9 loss.

Lagway had an even worse performance as his Gators got smacked around by Kentucky 38-7 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Lagway went 11/19 for 83 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, prompting Florida interim head coach Billy Gonzales to bench him at halftime.

Several fans took to social media after the twin benchings, with many talking about how such a scenario would have been unfathomable heading into the season.

Garrett Nussmeier and DJ Lagway benched within minutes of one another, imagine even uttering this in the preseason. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) November 9, 2025

Florida benched DJ Lagway and LSU benched Garrett Nussmeier – two decisions which felt unfathomable three months ago. That's the brutality of the SEC slate, and what injuries can do to a quarterback's ability to perform.



Both quarterbacks should have better days moving forward,… — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall) November 9, 2025

Florida and LSU entered the season as top-15 ranked teams, with Nussmeier and Lagway both being pegged as potential Heisman Trophy finalists. Neither the teams nor the players have lived up to their preseason expectations. LSU’s loss to Alabama dropped them to 5-4, while Florida’s record fell to 3-6 after losing to Kentucky

Last month, Florida fired head coach Billy Napier ahead of its matchup against No. 5 Georgia. LSU followed suit, firing Brian Kelly just weeks later. Nussmeier and Lagway both got benched by interim coaches during what was meant to be a banner season for their respective school programs.