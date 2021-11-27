Video: Garrett Wilson ‘Mossed’ Michigan on epic touchdown catch

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a moment he won’t soon forget in Saturday’s game against rival Michigan.

Wilson went up and victimized Michigan cornerback Vincent Gray, leaping to catch a perfect jump ball from C.J. Stroud on what would definitely qualify as getting “Mossed.”

Gray did not do a lot wrong here. Wilson just made a better play against good defense.

Wilson’s catch gave Ohio State its first lead of the game after a quick start by the Wolverines. The slow start was definitely jarring from the Buckeyes’ perspective, but the offense really got started on this drive. Plays like Wilson’s can have a motivational aspect to them as well, so it may end up being just what Ohio State needed.