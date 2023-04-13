Gary Patterson made over $17 million in final year with TCU

Gary Patterson cashed in big during his final year at TCU.

Patterson and TCU parted ways on Halloween in 2021 amid a 3-5 season. Patterson had been the team’s full-time head coach since 2001 prior to the school letting him go. But getting rid of Patterson cost them a great deal of money.

In addition to the $4.85 million in base salary Patterson was paid in 2021, the former Horned Frogs coach also received a payment of nearly $11.5 million by the school upon their separation, USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz reported on Tuesday.

Berkowitz says Patterson’s compensation from the school in 2021 totaled $17.2 million.

Ed Orgeron at nearly $17 million, Dan Mullen at nearly $12 million, and Jimmy Lake at $10.5 million are other coaches who lost their jobs that season but received eight-figure totals in compensation.

Patterson went 181-79 in his TCU career, including six finishes in the top 10. His 2010 team went 13-0 and finished the season ranked No. 2 following a Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin. His 2014 team went 12-1 and finished the season ranked No. 3.

Patterson spent last season as a special assistant to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. The 63-year-old does not currently have a coaching job with a team.

H/T Football Scoop