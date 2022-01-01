Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss out for part of championship game after targeting call

When the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship Game on January 10, they will do so shorthanded. Linebacker Chaz Chambliss will miss the first half of that contest after being ejected on Saturday.

Chambliss was called for a questionable targeting penalty in a 34-11 victory over Michigan, and subsequently tossed from the game.

The hit appeared legal to the naked eye, but game officials saw it differently. Despite perfect form and a tackle every coach would be proud of, Chambliss received the hook.

In six games this season, Chambliss has recorded 11 tackles (1.5 for a loss), 0.5 sacks and one pass defensed. And while the freshman linebacker is not a main cog on defense for the Bulldogs, losing any players headed into the title game is a detriment.

Georgia has dropped seven straight games to arch rival Alabama, including the 2018 National Championship Game. They are seeking their first national title since the 1980 season.

Image: Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Warren Brinson (97), defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell (91) and linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) tackle UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports