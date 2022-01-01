Georgia fools Michigan with interesting strategy on opening drive

Georgia sure did its coaching homework in preparing for their College Football Playoff game against Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Friday.

The Bulldogs went 80 yards on seven plays on their opening drive to score a touchdown and take a 7-0 lead against the Wolverines. They completed three passes to tight end Brock Bowers on the drive, including the touchdown.

Where Georgia’s pregame preparation paid off was on the final two plays. On a 3rd-and-1 at the Michigan 11, Georgia came out of a timeout and did some extreme pre-snap line shifting. That left Michigan’s defensive line confused and out of position as Zamir White converted the first down.

Then on the following play, Georgia broke its huddle, quickly ran to the line, and quickly snapped the ball. They ran a play action and Bowers was wide open for the touchdown.

Michigan’s defense does a lot of pre-snap communication and changes. By shifting on the third-down play, and by breaking the huddle and rushing to snap the ball on the following play, Georgia prevented Michigan from being able to do what they like to do.