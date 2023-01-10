 Skip to main content
Georgia has interesting strategy for Ladd McConkey with injection

January 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ladd McConkey with the ball

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs for a 1st down as Georgia takes on Auburn at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022. Photo Credit: Richard Hamm / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ladd McConkey caught a touchdown pass for Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night against TCU, which led ESPN to share an interesting report about the receiver.

McConkey is one of Stetson Bennett’s favorite targets, but the Bulldogs receiver has been battling a knee injury. According to ESPN reporter Holly Rowe, McConkey is receiving pregame injections to help him play through the pain in his knee.

The Bulldogs have even taken the injections into their strategy, as they reportedly try to get McConkey the ball early in games before his pain shot wears off.

“He’s been battling that sprained MCL in his left knee and a bone bruise in his right knee. He said he’s been doing a ton of rehab and therapy, but he does take a pain-management shot before the game. So part of their plan is to go to him early because that can wear off in later stages of the game,” Rowe reported.

McConkey, a sophomore, had 53 catches for 674 yards and 5 touchdowns entering the championship game. He also had rushed for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns.

McConkey trails only tight end Brock Bowers in receptions and reception yards for the Bulldogs. He had a big first half against TCU with 4 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

