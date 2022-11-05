Georgia misses out on safety over bizarre replay decision

The Georgia Bulldogs were left fuming Saturday after missing out on a safety in their huge game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs appeared to grab two points after Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker fumbled in the end zone. The fumble was picked up by offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins, who tried to advance the ball out of the end zone before being brought down. The officials ruled on the field he had done so and spotted the ball at the half-yard line.

The call on the field was defensible, but the lengthy replay review certainly made it look like Spraggins was down before the ball could cross the goal line.

Was this a safety or not? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LiTnTuTaVn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022

One angle in particular made it look like Spraggins was down and that the play should have been a safety.

Somewhat remarkably, the referees let the call on the field stand. That at least allowed the Volunteers to punt, though Georgia scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage to somewhat limit the controversy.

There was some question as to whether Hooker’s arm was moving forward or not, which would have made the play an incomplete pass. Upholding the call on the field seemed to be the least likely option, but that was precisely what happened. For what it’s worth, the CBS crew, including rules analyst Gene Steratore, felt that the play should have been ruled a safety.

The Vols got a bit lucky here, but they have been on the other end of this sort of thing before. This call did not end up helping them a great deal anyway since their defense folded right away.