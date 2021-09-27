Georgia Southern player apologizes for incident that helped get coach fired

A Georgia Southern player is apologizing for his conduct prior to Saturday’s game that appears to have played a part in getting his coach fired.

A viral video showed Eagles lineman Gavin Adcock surfing atop a moving team bus and chugging a beer prior to Saturday’s game against Louisiana. That video gained further scrutiny after the team lost to Louisiana, which resulted in the firing of coach Chad Lunsford.

To make matters worse, athletic director Jared Benko suggested the incident was considered when the decision was made to fire Lunsford.

“I share with our coaches and staff all the time, every day is an evaluation… Everything up to the time of the decision was factored in,” Benko said, via Zach Barnett of Football Scoop.

Adcock, who was suspended indefinitely for the stunt, issued an apology on Monday.

I love this place with a deep passion! Always Hail Southern!! GATA !! pic.twitter.com/tY3Zu5dssX — Gavin Adcock (@GavinAdcock) September 27, 2021

It’s easy to see why this was such a problem. A senior chugging beer atop a moving bus prior to a game Georgia Southern lost is about as bad a look as you can come up with. It certainly suggests Lunsford didn’t have much control over the team.

Lunsford was in his fifth season as Georgia Southern head coach, posting a 28-21 record prior to his dismissal.