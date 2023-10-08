Ex-Georgia star QB makes his thoughts on Carson Beck very clear

Former Georgia star quarterback Aaron Murray made his thoughts on new Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck very clear.

Murray shared a post via social media site X on Saturday while watching Beck perform in the Bulldogs’ win over Kentucky. Murray made it clear he felt Beck is flying under the radar.

“Carson Beck… y’all been sleeping on him! Kid is a stud,” Murray wrote.

Murray’s comments came after Beck had his best game of the season.

Beck went 28/35 for 389 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception in Georgia’s 51-13 win over Kentucky. The junior quarterback set a career-high in completions, yards, touchdowns and completion percentage in the game.

Georgia, meanwhile, is 6-0 and looking very good following a few shaky games earlier in the season. The Bulldogs face Vanderbilt next week and then will have an open week before facing rival Florida on October 28.

Beck is up to 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He’s still nowhere near the school-record 13,166 yards and 121 touchdowns Murray passed for during his Georgia career.