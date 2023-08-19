 Skip to main content
Georgia officially names starting quarterback for 2023

August 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kirby Smart with a headset and visor

Nov 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to win a third straight national title, and we know which quarterback will get the first shot at leading them there.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart announced Saturday that Carson Beck will start at quarterback when Georgia opens its season Sept. 2. Smart said Beck had simply “done the best job” in preseason work.

The decision to go with Beck is not much of a surprise. The junior had to fend off redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff and redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton for the role, but was the favorite all offseason and never seemed in danger of losing his grip on the job. Beck spent last season backing up Stetson Bennett and has seen limited action since joining the team in 2021, throwing for 486 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions on 58 career attempts.

How confident is Georgia in Beck’s ability to do the job? They made no real effort at bringing in experienced competition for him during the offseason. His position atop the depth chart looks pretty secure.

