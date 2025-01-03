Georgia TE Lawson Luckie made mistake on critical 4th down play

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie made a mistake on a critical 4th down play late in his team’s 23-10 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their College Football Playoff quarterfinals game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday.

Georgia was trailing 23-10 and had a 4th-and-5 at the Notre Dame 9. Since they were down by 13 points, the Bulldogs decided to go for it. Quarterback Gunner Stockton threw toward the end zone for Luckie, but the pass went incomplete.

Luckie stopped running on the play, which caused the pass to sail high over his head and incomplete:

In the end here, Lawson Luckie was not lucky enough against the team with a mascot all about luck, the Fighting Irish. #SugarBowl pic.twitter.com/QV6qWRQhuD — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) January 3, 2025

Luckie had a 1-on-1 situation and Stockton put the ball up for him. But because he stopped, he gave himself no chance to make a play on the ball.

Georgia turned the ball over on downs and effectively lost the game on that play. The Fighting Irish then maintained possession for nearly the rest of the quarter and held on to win 23-10.

Luckie entered the game with 24 catches for 348 yards and 3 touchdowns on the season. He finished Thursday’s playoff game without a catch.