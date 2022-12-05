Georgia players troll LSU with ‘Get the Gat’ celebration in locker room

Georgia players trolled LSU during their locker room celebration after winning the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

Georgia beat LSU 50-30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday to win the conference. The victory made Georgia 13-0 and put them in the No. 1 spot for the College Football Playoff.

After the win, Georgia players danced and celebrated to “Get the Gat.” The choice of music and celebration was a troll job considering that’s the music LSU played in a White House video after winning the 2019 national championship.

Here is a look at the LSU video from their 2020 visit to the White House.

just scrolling on tiktok as per usual. #LSU filled another “Get the Gat” video in the White House. pic.twitter.com/SzpjyhE9zK — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) January 17, 2020

It’s almost three years later, but Georgia players didn’t forget what LSU did.