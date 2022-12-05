 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 4, 2022

Georgia players troll LSU with ‘Get the Gat’ celebration in locker room

December 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Georgia celebration

Georgia players trolled LSU during their locker room celebration after winning the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

Georgia beat LSU 50-30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday to win the conference. The victory made Georgia 13-0 and put them in the No. 1 spot for the College Football Playoff.

After the win, Georgia players danced and celebrated to “Get the Gat.” The choice of music and celebration was a troll job considering that’s the music LSU played in a White House video after winning the 2019 national championship.

Here is a look at the LSU video from their 2020 visit to the White House.

It’s almost three years later, but Georgia players didn’t forget what LSU did.

Article Tags

Georgia Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus