Great tweet on Tom Brady, Devonta Smith goes viral

Devonta Smith recently became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in nearly 30 years, and those who have seen him without pads on would likely be surprised at the extent to which he is capable of dominating opposing defenses. In that sense, the Alabama star is kind of like Tom Brady.

To help illustrate that, Twitter account NFL Memes shared a hilarious side-by-side of Brady and Smith. The photo of Brady is the infamous one from the 2000 NFL Combine, while Smith is shown standing on the sideline looking a bit lanky.

These two dudes dominated the NFL and NCAA this season pic.twitter.com/XR2kvcr71Z — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 16, 2021

Smith is listed 6-foot-1, 174 pounds. Top NFL wide receivers like Julio Jones, Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins weigh in at somewhere around 210-220 pounds. LSU star Ja’Marr Chase, whom many expect to be drafted before Smith, is listed at 207 pounds.

While Smith could probably afford to gain some weight, it’s hard to make a valid argument against his 117 catches, 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. He’s not quite scrawny enough for his teammates to create T-shirts about his physique like the Bucs did with Brady, but Smith certainly isn’t the best physical wide receiver prospect NFL teams have ever seen.