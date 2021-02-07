Bucs’ Ryan Jensen shows up to Super Bowl in hilarious Tom Brady shirt

Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season and immediately led them to the Super Bowl, but his teammates continue to make it clear that the future Hall of Famer is just one of the guys.

Bucs center Ryan Jensen showed up to the Super Bowl on Sunday rocking a hilarious shirt with Brady’s infamous NFL Combine weigh-in photo on it. Here he is walking into Raymond James Stadium hours before kickoff:

Ryan Jensen showed up rocking Tom Brady's Combine photo on his shirt @sinjen66 @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/QenQZS4xqB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 7, 2021

The shirt was fantastic, and the timing was even better.

Brady and his Bucs teammates have spent less than a full year together, but it certainly seems like the comfort level is there. Between Jensen’s shirt and the nickname Leonard Fournette gave Brady earlier in the week, it is clear the Buccaneers kept things loose heading into their big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.