Ex-Alabama QB calls out ungrateful Georgia fans

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy had a message on Twitter Wednesday for the ungrateful Georgia fans who are critical of Stetson Bennett.

Two Georgia players have entered the transfer portal, we learned on Wednesday. The players are quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

The reason Daniels is leaving is almost certainly because Bennett is returning next season. Bennett is a former walk-on quarterback who was nowhere nearly as hyped as a recruit as Daniels, but Bennett helped them win the national championship this season.

Some Georgia fans overlook some of that winning and see a quarterback with limitations talent-wise. Reporter Stewart Mandel shared a sampling of some Twitter reactions from Georgia fans who feel Bennett’s return is having a negative impact on the Bulldogs program.

Stetson Bennett finished the season No. 3 nationally in yards per attempt (10.0) and No. 4 in passer rating (176.7). In the 4th qtr. of the national title game, he threw a go-ahead 40-yard TD and a 15-yard TD go up by 8. Some initial UGA fan reactions to him coming back. pic.twitter.com/mN9qHcjBqX — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 19, 2022

McElroy, who played at Alabama from 2007-2010, is now a media personality. He responded on Twitter and suggested these fans were just talking tough on Twitter and that they would act grateful if they ever saw Bennett in person.

I wonder what all these “experts” would say to Stetson if they saw him walking around Athens. My bet is that it’d be quite different than their Twitter timelines. https://t.co/hPCBPHAt6s — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) January 19, 2022

He’s right, and it’s hard to agree with the the commentary from the fans. Yes, Bennett’s return likely caused at least Daniels to leave. But the guy still won you the national championship. Georgia fans know they’ll at least be very good again next season. But they’re probably not happy unless they’re winning each game 50-0.

