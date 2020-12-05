Georgia AD rips Vanderbilt over game postponement

The Georgia Bulldogs will not host the Vanderbilt Commodores for their scheduled Senior Day game on Saturday as scheduled, and the school’s athletic director is not happy about it.

Vanderbilt is dealing with a combination of COVID-19 cases and opt-outs, and there were doubts about whether they’d be able to field enough players to play Saturday. Ultimately, the game was postponed to Dec. 19 instead.

Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said Friday that he was “frustrated” by the postponement, and added that players and fans are “angry.” He even sounded skeptical as to whether Vanderbilt would honor the rescheduled date.

“Hopefully Vandy will be prepared to play,” McGarity said, via Mike Griffith of DawgNation. “It’s just so frustrating when you have coaches and players and support staff that make significant sacrifices to stay safe, and they do so, and then they have no competitive benefit other than their health.

“We have shown the ability to stay healthy by being disciplined and following the advice from Coach (Kirby) Smart and (Head trainer) Ron Courson. We are an example of what can be done with discipline and a desire to play college football.”

Vanderbilt’s roster issues are legitimate, as evidenced by their unconventional solution at kicker last Saturday. It doesn’t sound like there’s much the school could have done.

