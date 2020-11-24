Dabo Swinney: Florida State’s actions an ‘insult’ to Clemson

Dabo Swinney continues to slam Florida State for their actions.

Florida State abruptly decided not to play their game on Saturday against Clemson due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Tigers’ program. Swinney on Sunday called out Florida State for their decision, saying that the Seminoles used COVID as an excuse not to play a game the administration knew the school would lose.

Swinney on Monday reiterated on his radio show that the circumstances came nowhere near the guidelines to trigger a cancelation. He said there has always been protocol in place regarding what would result in a canceled game, and that one positive COVID case never fit that criteria.

“The last thing we would ever do is put somebody in harm’s way,” Swinney said. “And it’s an insult to the credibility of our program, the credibility of our medical people. And we all agreed to the same rules, and just magically those rules changed on Saturday morning.”

Swinney also noted that Clemson did not have any positive COVID-19 tests within the program on Sunday.

It seems pretty clear that the Tigers wanted to play the game and met the criteria to play, and that FSU just did not want to. The question is whether you believe FSU was scared to play due to COVID, due to a likely lopsided loss, or some mixture of both.