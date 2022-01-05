Greg Robinson dies at 70 after battle with Alzheimer’s Disease

Former Syracuse Orange head coach Greg Robinson died on Wednesday at the age of 70 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease, Robinson’s son told Syracuse.com.

Robinson had a long coaching career, which included time in both the NFL and college ranks. He is most known for his four-year stint as Syracuse’s coach from 2005-2008. Robinson took over for the previously highly-successful Paul Pasqualoni, but things went poorly for the Orange.

They went from having only one losing season in nearly 20 years to going 10-37 under Robinson, never faring better than 4-8 in a season under him.

In the NFL, Robinson served as a defensive coordinator for the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos won two Super Bowls during his tenure, which spanned from 1995-2000.

Robinson last coached in 2015 as a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at San Jose State.

Photo: Arbor to SJ/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0