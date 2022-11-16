Gus Malzahn gives classy response to question about former team Auburn

Gus Malzahn was the head coach at Auburn for eight seasons before being fired after going 6-4 in 2020. He has since moved on to UCF, where he is 8-2 this season and 17-6 overall in two seasons there.

Though Malzahn could harbor some ill feelings towards Auburn for firing him, he has nothing but positive things to say about the Tigers.

Malzahn was interviewed by The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, who asked the coach for his thoughts on what has transpired at Auburn. The Tigers hired Bryan Harsin to replace Malzahn, fired him this season, and replaced him with Cadillac Williams on an interim basis. Williams had been hired by Malzahn as a running backs coach in 2019.

Spoke to Gus Malzahn tonight for a UCF story. Asked him about what's gone on at Auburn. pic.twitter.com/iyjF6jsCi9 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 14, 2022

“I’ve got a lot of my former players there that I root for on a weekly basis. I love Auburn and I wish them nothing but the best. I hope everything goes well. I’m so proud of Cadillac Williams, what he’s done, man. It’s been fun to watch him do his thing,” Malzahn said.

That’s a really classy answer from Malzahn.

He could have easily rubbed things in and pointed out how badly the Tigers screwed up by firing him and bringing in Harsin, but he didn’t. It probably helps that Auburn is still paying Malzahn part of his $21 million buyout.

Malzahn finished his tenure at Auburn fifth all time in wins (68). He never had a losing season in eight years, finished in the top 25 five times, and made it to the BCS championship once. Malzahn also joined Les Miles for having the most wins over Alabama (3) since Nick Saban became their coach.

Auburn decided that Malzahn wasn’t good enough for them, but he still had a lot of good seasons for them.