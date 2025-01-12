Hanna Cavinder got boyfriend Carson Beck to join Miami

Carson Beck is transferring to Miami, and what should not be underestimated is how his love life played a role in the move.

Beck is leaving Georgia and getting pad big bucks to join the Hurricanes. The move appears to have been facilitated in part by Miami’s NIL willing to pay up, and also by his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder.

Cavinder and her twin sister Haley play basketball for the Hurricanes. They followed the money and transferred from Fresno State to Miami for the 2022-2023 season. They didn’t play last season, but they returned this season.

The Cavinders are tied in to the Miami NIL scene. And with them both playing and being in school this year, it was very easy for strings to be pulled for Beck to make the move to Coral Gables, Fla., as well.

This video was posted to the Cavinders’ TikTok account on Friday when the news about Beck became official.

Carson Beck making it even more official this afternoon with a 🙌. pic.twitter.com/Ir3LlVR9uw — Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) January 10, 2025

Do they seem excited about him being part of The U now? It sure seems that way.

Hanna is a big supporter of Beck, as evidenced by the special jersey she wears.

QB is a QT pic.twitter.com/OT40bKV5JO — Hanna Cavinder (@CavinderHanna) October 13, 2024

Beck is set to earn big money with Miami, and over double what Cam Ward got from the Hurricanes. If the Georgia transfer puts together anywhere near as good of a season as Ward did, Miami will be more than satisfied.