Report reveals how much Carson Beck will receive in his NIL deal

A new report has revealed how much Carson Beck will make in NIL money after transferring to the Miami Hurricanes.

Beck’s NIL package will pay him $4 million in 2025, according to John Talty and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. That number is actually lower than Beck’s initial demand, which would have been a record NIL deal.

Though Beck apparently had to lower his initial demands, his contract puts him on par with Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, who is believed to have the biggest NIL deal in the country.

Notably, no other serious suitors pursued Beck during the brief time he was in the transfer portal. While Miami was always regarded as the favorite to land the Georgia quarterback, there were thought to be other teams that at least had interest.

Beck was not in the portal for long before publicly committing to Miami. The chance to start at a competitive program put the Hurricanes in a strong position from the start. That they were able to offer him one of the biggest NIL deals in the country certainly did not hurt, either.