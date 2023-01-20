Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy

The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy.

So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one player who has better odds to win the trophy: Drake Maye.

SportsBetting.ag released its odds this week for next season’s Heisman Trophy, and the North Carolina quarterback was at the top of the list. There were several players on the list.

Here are the players with odds better than +2000.

Drake Maye +525

Caleb Williams +550

Jordan Travis +800

Michael Penix Jr. +1200

Sam Hartman +1200

Bo Nix +1400

Of course, the six players with the best odds are all quarterbacks. You know the crazy thing? Five of the six quarterbacks on the list transferred schools.

Maye has been at North Carolina from the start, but Williams went from Oklahoma to USC; Travis went from Louisville to Florida State; Penix went from Indiana to Washington; Hartman from Wake Forest to Notre Dame; and Nix from Auburn to Oregon.

It’s easy to see why Maye made the list. In his redshirt freshman season for North Carolina, Maye passed for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Maye also rushed for 698 yards and 7 touchdowns. He finished 10th in Heisman voting for the 2022 season. If he improves on those numbers next season, he’ll probably receive an invite to New York City, but winning it is a different question.