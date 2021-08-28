Hudson Card named Texas starting quarterback

The Texas Longhorns appear to have made their decision as to who the starting quarterback will be, at least for the season opener.

As first reported by Chip Brown of Horns247, redshirt freshman Hudson Card will get the nod for the Longhorns against Louisiana on Sept. 4. Card beat out redshirt junior Casey Thompson for the job.

Coach Steve Sarkisian informed the quarterbacks of the decision after Friday’s walkthrough, adding that both quarterbacks were going to play in the opener.

Thompson started camp getting most of the first team reps, but struggled with turnovers. That opened the door for Card, who impressed enough to win the job. Card was regarded as a four-star recruit coming out of high school and one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in his class. The Longhorns are clearly putting a lot of faith in him by granting him the job at this stage of his career.