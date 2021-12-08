Hue Jackson is reportedly top choice for surprising college coach job

Hue Jackson may have a surprising opportunity to get back into coaching at the college level.

The former Cleveland Browns head coach is reportedly the top candidate at Grambling State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Things are serious enough that the two sides are reportedly in negotiations, which have intensified over the past 72 hours.

Jackson receiving interest from a SWAC school is not new, as Alabama State reportedly reached out to him last month about its head coaching job.

Jackson has not served as a head coach since his ill-fated tenure with the Cleveland Browns. Since being fired in 2018, he’s been threatening to air out a lot of dirty laundry about the organization. But aside from a brief stint assisting Marvin Lewis in Cincinnati, Jackson has been unable to land another NFL job. He spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State under Eddie George.

Jackson used to be regarded as an offensive mind and may find more success coaching at the college level.

Hiring someone with NFL ties has worked for another HBCU. Grambling State appears to be taking note of that.