Video: Deion Sanders was so fired up after Jackson State clinched huge win

Deion Sanders’ coaching career is off to an incredible start, and Coach Prime is clearly loving every second of it.

On Saturday, Sanders took his Jackson State team to Grambling State, one of the traditional SWAC powers. The Tigers had not lost a home game since 2015, but Sanders’ Jackson State team shocked them with a 33-28 win. The victory was punctuated by a goal line stand that saw them force a fumble at their own 2-yard line to stop Grambling State from scoring a go-ahead touchdown.

Coach Prime was pumped, to say the least.

COACH PRIME Grambling State’s 1st home L since 2015 pic.twitter.com/7Svvk704kq — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 6, 2021

The win moves Jackson State to 2-0 on the spring season, and they suddenly look like a legitimately solid football game. Sanders is clearly doing good work and bringing visibility that they didn’t have before. Hopefully there’s no postgame drama like there was last weekend.