This Indiana player’s jersey was screwed up in a hilarious way

One Indiana player got outsized attention on Saturday for a rather hilarious and embarrassing jersey mistake.

Ahead of the team’s season opener against Iowa, Indiana’s official athletics account tweeted a picture of freshman running back David Holloman taking the field. The only problem with that was that it highlighted a rather brutal misspelling of Indiana as “Indinia” on the front of his jersey.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but the damage was done. It didn’t help that Holloman’s jersey error could be seen in the background on the television broadcast of the game.

These things do happen from time to time. Usually, though, it’s the player’s name being misspelled, and the team itself doesn’t inadvertently draw attention to it.

Amazingly, Indiana’s jerseys were a talking point the last time they played a football game, too.