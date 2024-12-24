Indiana lands new transfer QB to replace Kurtis Rourke

The Indiana Hoosiers have landed a big quarterback via the transfer portal.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is transferring to IU from Cal to replace Kurtis Rourke for the 2025 season. Mendoza played two seasons at Cal. He is a 6-foot-5 player from Miami, Fla., and passed for 3,004 yards with 16 touchdowns against 6 interceptions. The Golden Bears went 6-7 and recently lost to UNLV in the Art of Sport LA Bowl.

Mendoza also started for a good part of the season last year as a freshman. He passed for 1,447 yards with 13 touchdowns last season.

Here are some of Mendoza’s highlights:

Here are some 2024 highlights from the Hoosiers new QB1, Fernando Mendoza. I think the sky is really the limit for this guy under Cignetti & Shanahan.#IUFB #NeverDaunted pic.twitter.com/fYST9ENl09 — IU Wonka (@HoosierFever) December 24, 2024

This is a big addition for IU as they look to build upon their 11-2 season, which was the school’s best mark since 1945. Curt Cignetti led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff in his first year and is hoping to keep the momentum going in 2025. As for Cal, this is a big loss for the program as they look to compete in the ACC. Replacing Mendoza won’t be easy for the former Pac-12 squad.