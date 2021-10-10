 Skip to main content
Iowa coach had prescient quote about punter Tory Taylor ahead of big win

October 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tory Taylor punts

Iowa sophomore punter Tory Taylor punts the ball in the second quarter against Kent State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz had a prescient quote about punter Tory Taylor ahead of the Hawkeyes’ big 23-20 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Brian, who is the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been Iowa’s offensive coordinator since 2017. He told reporter Adam Rittenberg on Friday about how valuable of an asset Taylor can be for them. Brian felt like Taylor could flip field position, which decreases the pressure on the Hawkeyes’ offense.

That quote could not have been more accurate.

Taylor punted nine times in the game, with six of the punts going inside the 20. Taylor received all sorts of recognition for the incredible job he did pinning Penn State deep on multiple punts.

Former punter Pat McAfee, now a huge online personality, was praising Taylor and touting him for the Heisman.

A punter like that is a weapon. Both of the Ferentz coaches know it. And now the rest of the country knows what a weapon Taylor is too.

