Iowa coach had prescient quote about punter Tory Taylor ahead of big win

Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz had a prescient quote about punter Tory Taylor ahead of the Hawkeyes’ big 23-20 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Brian, who is the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been Iowa’s offensive coordinator since 2017. He told reporter Adam Rittenberg on Friday about how valuable of an asset Taylor can be for them. Brian felt like Taylor could flip field position, which decreases the pressure on the Hawkeyes’ offense.

#Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz told me yesterday, "We've got a punter who can change field position. Having a punter like that takes some pressure off you. If you've got a good punter, punt's not a bad play." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 9, 2021

That quote could not have been more accurate.

Taylor punted nine times in the game, with six of the punts going inside the 20. Taylor received all sorts of recognition for the incredible job he did pinning Penn State deep on multiple punts.

TORY TAYLOR CLUTCH PUNT pic.twitter.com/CiEtfklEHd — Is This Heavens? (@HeavensFX) October 9, 2021

Former punter Pat McAfee, now a huge online personality, was praising Taylor and touting him for the Heisman.

Tory TAYLOR forcing Penn State to go the long way so often has been a rather clear advantage to everybody watching right?.. Punters matter. Field position matters. AND… Tory TAYLOR is an absolute weapon #ForTheBrand#ToryTaylorForHeisman #GoHawks — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2021

A punter like that is a weapon. Both of the Ferentz coaches know it. And now the rest of the country knows what a weapon Taylor is too.