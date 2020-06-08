Iowa football player tells fans: support the movement or don’t support us

Until recently, Iowa Hawkeyes football players were not allowed to use social media. They recently were granted permission to do so by head coach Kirk Ferentz, and many of them are taking advantage of the opportunity.

On Monday, numerous Hawkeyes players shared notes on Twitter that seem to have stemmed from an emotional team meeting held on Monday to address racial issues. The players shared their experiences and thoughts on the current situation.

One particular note stood out, and it came from safety Kaevon Merriweather. His note draws a line in the sand and tells fans only to support the team if they also support the movement and players taking a knee during the national anthem.

If you think you could possibly call yourself an Iowa Football fan and you can not agree with what I said and what this team is standing on. Then stop calling yourself a fan, IMMEDIATELY‼️ BECAUSE I CAN PROMISE YOU THAT WE DO NOT CARE‼️ pic.twitter.com/DgYFY56ojv — Kaevon Merriweather (@Kaevon02) June 8, 2020

Junior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin shared the following note:

The Iowa football program shared this statement:

Today, as we return to campus & voluntary FB activities, we pledge to listen and learn and be the change that is necessary for harmonious living with and understanding of people from all backgrounds. It is time to put our words into action. — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 8, 2020

This was from defensive back Jack Koerner:

Today could have very possibly been the most powerful and impactful day in Iowa football history. I’ve never been more proud of my teammates and wholeheartedly believe positive change is in the works. I live and breathe Hawkeye football and stand with my brothers to take action. — Jack Koerner (@KoernerJack) June 8, 2020



This came from tight end Sam LaPorta.

The people I swarm the field with on Saturdays are my family. My brothers. My brothers and I want to be the solution, not the problem. The time for change is now. pic.twitter.com/JS3FgHVVzP — Sam LaPorta (@Samlaporta) June 8, 2020

This was from quarterback Spencer Petras:

This was from defensive back Dane Belton:

Come together and be the change! pic.twitter.com/ohiTmX8zei — Dane Belton (@dbelton5) June 8, 2020

The statements from Iowa players come days after longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle was placed on administrative leave as the school investigates claims of biased treatment against black players. Doyle issued a statement on Sunday defending himself against the accusations.