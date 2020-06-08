pixel 1
Iowa football player tells fans: support the movement or don’t support us

June 8, 2020
by Larry Brown

Iowa Hawkeyes logo

Until recently, Iowa Hawkeyes football players were not allowed to use social media. They recently were granted permission to do so by head coach Kirk Ferentz, and many of them are taking advantage of the opportunity.

On Monday, numerous Hawkeyes players shared notes on Twitter that seem to have stemmed from an emotional team meeting held on Monday to address racial issues. The players shared their experiences and thoughts on the current situation.

One particular note stood out, and it came from safety Kaevon Merriweather. His note draws a line in the sand and tells fans only to support the team if they also support the movement and players taking a knee during the national anthem.

Junior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin shared the following note:

The Iowa football program shared this statement:

This was from defensive back Jack Koerner:


This came from tight end Sam LaPorta.

This was from quarterback Spencer Petras:

This was from defensive back Dane Belton:

The statements from Iowa players come days after longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle was placed on administrative leave as the school investigates claims of biased treatment against black players. Doyle issued a statement on Sunday defending himself against the accusations.

