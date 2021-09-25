Jack Coan taken to locker room with apparent knee injury

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan suffered an apparent knee injury in his return to Wisconsin and had to leave Saturday’s game.

Coan limped off the field in the third quarter against the Badgers and was taken to the medical tent. Coan came out and attempted a warmup pass on the sidelines but couldn’t even get the throw off, and was taken to the locker room.

Jack Coan came off the field gimpy and went to the injury tent for Notre Dame. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) September 25, 2021

Just watched Jack Coan try to throw a pass on the sideline. He couldn't even finish the follow-through without showing considerable pain. He's back in the tent. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) September 25, 2021

Jack Coan came out of the medical tent, made one throw on the sidelines and his knee gave way. He's now headed to the locker room. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) September 25, 2021

Notre Dame’s regular backup Tyler Buchner was unavailable with a hamstring injury, so the Fighting Irish had to turn to third-string freshman Drew Pyne in a 10-10 game.

Coan was under pressure for much of the day and had taken five sacks before going down. He’s shown how tough he is, and as a former Wisconsin player, this game had to mean a lot to him. If he can’t come back in, he has to be in a lot of pain.