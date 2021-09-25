 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 25, 2021

Jack Coan taken to locker room with apparent knee injury

September 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jack Coan Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan suffered an apparent knee injury in his return to Wisconsin and had to leave Saturday’s game.

Coan limped off the field in the third quarter against the Badgers and was taken to the medical tent. Coan came out and attempted a warmup pass on the sidelines but couldn’t even get the throw off, and was taken to the locker room.

Notre Dame’s regular backup Tyler Buchner was unavailable with a hamstring injury, so the Fighting Irish had to turn to third-string freshman Drew Pyne in a 10-10 game.

Coan was under pressure for much of the day and had taken five sacks before going down. He’s shown how tough he is, and as a former Wisconsin player, this game had to mean a lot to him. If he can’t come back in, he has to be in a lot of pain.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus