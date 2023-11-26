Jalen Milroe delivers ‘Milroe Miracle’ touchdown to beat Auburn in Iron Bowl

Jalen Milroe looked awful for most of the 4th quarter in his Alabama Crimson Tide’s 27-24 win over the rival Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl on Saturday. But he delivered when it mattered the most.

Alabama had a 4th-and-goal from the Auburn 31-yard line with 42 seconds left down 24-20. Milroe had missed a snap on 2nd-and-goal for a big loss, and then he attempted an illegal pass on 3rd-and-goal.

Just when you thought Alabama was in big trouble and about to lose, Milroe found Isaiah Bond in the corner of the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown pass to win the game 27-24.

TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA ON 4TH AND A MILE! UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/rX5XPRsuzV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 26, 2023

What an unreal play.

Maybe next time Auburn will rush more than just two players so they don’t give Milroe all day to choose what pass he wants to throw.

Although he played poorly late in the game and needed a miracle to win the game, Milroe’s final stats looked pretty good. He went 16/24 for 259 yards with 2 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 107 yards.

Alabama is now 11-1 and dodged a huge bullet ahead of their SEC Championship Game tilt with Georgia.