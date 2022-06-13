Son of Falcons legend announces his college decision

The son of an Atlanta Falcons legend announced his college decision on Monday.

Jamal Anderson, whose father is former Falcons running back Jamal Anderson, announced that he is committed to Clemson.

The younger Anderson is a linebacker and rated as a four-star recruit. He chose Clemson over Florida, Penn State, Michigan State, and Utah. Utah is where his father went.

Anderson said that Clemson was his “dream school.”

“It was always a dream school that I wanted to play for and attend,” Anderson said via On3 Sports. “After my official visit and getting a more in-depth look at the program and talking to the players and being able to see what it was all about from the inside and out. I just felt like it was the place for me.”

Anderson is a member of the 2023 recruiting class. He was an all-state selection for Mill Creek (Ga.).

The elder Jamal Anderson played eight seasons in the NFL (1994-2001), all with the Falcons. He was best known for leading the “Dirty Bird” Falcons to the Super Bowl with 1,846 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in the 1998 season.