Saturday, November 13, 2021

Jared Casey taunts Texas fans with ‘Horns Down’ after winning catch

November 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jared Casey does Horns Down

Jared Casey had some fun taunting Texas fans after catching the winning pass on Saturday night.

Casey caught a pass from Jalon Daniels for a 2-point conversion to give Kansas a 57-56 win in Austin in overtime. Casey jumped around with his teammates after his winning catch.

Then as he was walking off the field, cameras caught him flashing the “Horns Down” gesture that’s done as an anti-Texas Longhorns symbol.

When you catch a pass like Casey did to win the game, you can celebrate with such a gesture. This was KU’s first win at Texas. If you can’t celebrate then, when can you celebrate?

