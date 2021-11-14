Jared Casey taunts Texas fans with ‘Horns Down’ after winning catch

Jared Casey had some fun taunting Texas fans after catching the winning pass on Saturday night.

Casey caught a pass from Jalon Daniels for a 2-point conversion to give Kansas a 57-56 win in Austin in overtime. Casey jumped around with his teammates after his winning catch.

KANSAS WENT FOR TWO AND GOT IT. THE JAYHAWKS STUN TEXAS. pic.twitter.com/h6VlqqWiQA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2021

You just beat Texas in football Jared Casey, what are you gonna do next? "GET REKED" pic.twitter.com/eXVlbhsq4b — We good? (@gifhawk2) November 14, 2021

Then as he was walking off the field, cameras caught him flashing the “Horns Down” gesture that’s done as an anti-Texas Longhorns symbol.

Plainville Kansas REPRESENT!!! Jared Casey! pic.twitter.com/RICzoVCELt — Matt Fletcher (@MattFle86411011) November 14, 2021

When you catch a pass like Casey did to win the game, you can celebrate with such a gesture. This was KU’s first win at Texas. If you can’t celebrate then, when can you celebrate?