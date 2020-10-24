Jarrett Guarantano, Brandon Johnson separated by coaches after failed fourth down

Jarrett Guarantano and Brandon Johnson had to be separated by coaches late in Tennessee’s 48-17 loss at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee was down 45-17 in the fourth quarter and had a 4th-and-8 at the Alabama 34. They decided to go for it, but Guarantano threw incomplete for Johnson.

Johnson was heated after the turnover on downs and yelling at Guarantano. The Athletic’s David Ubben says they were separated by coaches, but the players later smoothed things out.

Brandon Johnson was really heated on the sideline after that fourth down, yelling at Jarrett Guarantano. Coaches initially separated them, but Guarantano went back up to him and calmed things down. The two had a pretty long, measured conversation about the play. — David Ubben (@davidubben) October 24, 2020

Guarantano’s job was already on shaky ground prior to the game, but he got the start for the Vols at quarterback and went 13/24 for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson entered the game with 13 catches for 155 yards but did not have any catches in the game.

Since starting off the year 2-0, Tennessee has now lost three straight games and been outscored 126-45 in those losses.