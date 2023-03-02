Hall of Famer Jason Taylor lands big new coaching job

After recording 139.5 sacks during his storied NFL career, Jason Taylor is about to teach some college kids how to do the same.

The University of Miami announced on Thursday that the Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor is their new defensive ends coach. That marks a notable promotion for Taylor, who had spent last season as a defensive analyst for the Hurricanes.

HOF DE Jason Taylor will be promoted as the new DE coach at UM. This is huge for both on field and recruiting. #GoCanes — Caneville (@caneville305) March 2, 2023

Taylor, 48, was a defensive end himself. He is also a beloved figure in the Miami area after playing 13 career NFL seasons with the Dolphins, making six Pro Bowls and winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2006. Taylor retired in 2012 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Hurricanes went a disappointing 5-7 in 2022, coach Mario Cristobal’s first season in charge. But they have some big-time recruits coming into their defense, and now Taylor will have a more active role there as well.