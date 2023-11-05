 Skip to main content
Jayden Daniels in concussion protocol after hit to helmet

November 4, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jayden Daniels taking a hard hit from Dallas Turner during an LSU-Alabama game

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels exited Saturday night’s matchup against Alabama after being hit in the head by a vicious blow that landed him in concussion protocol.

LSU trailed 42-28 and was on their own 25 following an Alabama touchdown just minutes into the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Daniels got clobbered on the very first play following the change of possession. He threw an incomplete pass deep to Malik Nabers and was tackled hard by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner.

Daniels took a solid blow to the head as Turner appeared to lead with his helmet on the hit. Turner was penalized for roughing the passer. The play was not reviewed for targeting.

Daniels entered concussion protocol shortly after the collision and did not return to the contest.

The LSU quarterback went 15/25 for 219 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also rushed for 163 yards on 11 carries.

LSU was unable to mount a comeback without their QB. The score stood still for a 42-28 LSU loss to Alabama, which snaps a 3-game winning streak for the 6-2 Tigers.

Jayden DanielsLSU Football
