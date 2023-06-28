Rival QB says Lane Kiffin’s son trash talked him

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels can confirm that is the case with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss coach’s son.

Daniels took part in the Manning Passing Academy last week. During an interview with WGNO-TV in New Orleans, Daniels spoke highly of the fun environment that the Manning family creates during the camp. Daniels was asked which camper talked the best trash, and he immediately mentioned Kiffin’s son Knox.

“Lane Kiffin’s son was talking about how Ole Miss is gonna beat us this year,” Daniels said.

Daniels didn’t say how he responded, but keep in mind LSU beat Ole Miss 45-20 last year. Knox is apparently banking on some revenge when the two teams meet again on Sept. 30.

Knox just finished 7th grade and will not graduate high school until 2028. He wants to play quarterback, and Lane said earlier this year that his son already has a top five list of schools. Knox is apparently working on his trash talking and his game all at once.

