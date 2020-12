Jayden Daniels rubs it in after Arizona State’s dominant win over Arizona

Arizona State absolutely annihilated rival Arizona in the Territorial Cup on Friday night, and Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels rubbed it in afterwards.

Daniels, a sophomore, went 9/11 for 203 yards and two touchdown passes in the Sun Devils’ 70-7 win. He also rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown.

After ASU’s victory, Daniels tweeted how fun it is to beat up on “da lil bros.”

always fun beating up on da lil bros — Jayden Daniels (@JayD__5) December 12, 2020

Arizona surely won’t appreciate being disparaged like that.

Daniels has gone 2-0 against Arizona during his career, but he better watch it. Rivals remember stuff like this and file it away in order to exact revenge.

The question is: will Kevin Sumlin be around for that time?