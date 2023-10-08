 Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh pulls surprising move after Michigan touchdown

October 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jim Harbaugh next to his defense

Jim Harbaugh pulled a surprising move during Michigan’s game against Minnesota on Saturday night.

The Wolverines got on the board almost immediately with an interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. On Minnesota’s second play from scrimmage, Athan Kaliakmanis threw a pass that was intercepted and returned by Will Johnson 35 yards for the score.

Michigan’s defense gathered in the end zone to celebrate the touchdown. What was surprising was seeing Harbaugh join his defense as they set up for the post-turnover group photo.

Harbaugh is an old school coach, so seeing him get involved in a celebration with his players seems out of character. Minnesota and P.J. Fleck probably won’t soon forget Harbaugh having so much fun at their expense during the blowout win that made the Wolverines 6-0.

Jim HarbaughMichigan Football
