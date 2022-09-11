 Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh makes announcement on Michigan starting QB

September 11, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night made an official announcement regarding his starting quarterback.

Harbaugh shared after his Michigan Wolverines dismantled Hawaii 56-10 that JJ McCarthy would be the team’s starter moving forward.

Though Harbaugh made the announcement, it was the play of the quarterbacks that made the determination.

In two games, McCarthy ouptlayed Cade McNamara.

McCarthy had a “near flawless performance” against Hawaii, Harbaugh said. The sophomore was 11/12 for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns. The one incompletion was a drop. McNamara was 4/6 for 26 yards and an interception, with -17 rushing yards.

McNamara helped lead Michigan to a Big Ten Championship, win over Ohio State, and spot in the CFP last season. He did a lot for the program and deserved to have a shot to continue leading the team. Frankly, he should have been the team’s starter in 2020 too over Joe Milton (Harbaugh really blew that decision).

But it wasn’t Michigan that took his starting job away. And it certainly wasn’t Harbaugh or an unfair coaching staff. It was McCarthy, whose play has been superior.

The Wolverines are 2-0 and host UConn next. Their schedule doesn’t get its toughest until mid-October, when they host Michigan State and Penn State in consecutive weeks.They could very realistically be 11-0 going into the Ohio State game this season, which will be in Columbus.

