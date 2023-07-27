Jim Harbaugh responds to impending NCAA suspension

Jim Harbaugh could not say much about his potential NCAA suspension, but he managed to make his feelings about it pretty clear anyway when asked about it.

The Michigan coach did not have much to say in response to a question about the reported four-game suspension that is said to be coming his way. However, Harbaugh made it quite clear that his silence was not by choice, and that he had “nothing to be ashamed of.”

Jim Harbaugh on the NCAA investigation: “I’m not allowed to talk about any aspect of that.. I’d love to lay it all out there. Nothing to be ashamed of. But now is not that time. And that’s about all there is to say about that." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 27, 2023

Harbaugh is alleged to have committed a handful of minor NCAA violations, but he supposedly misled investigators about them, which resulted in a more serious charge. It was also reported that Harbaugh had a chance to negotiate an agreeable punishment, but that fell apart because he refused to admit to lying to investigators.

In general, it sounds like Harbaugh thinks he is getting a raw deal, but there is nothing he can really do about it. He may have a lot more to say once the suspension is officially handed down.