Report: Jim Harbaugh likely to be suspended 4 games

Jim Harbaugh remained at Michigan this offseason despite flirting with NFL teams yet again, but the coach may not be on the sidelines for the first month of the 2023 season.

Harbaugh and the NCAA are working toward a resolution that would result in a four-game suspension, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. The penalty would stem from Harbaugh allegedly making false statements to NCAA officials when Michigan was investigated for recruiting violations.

The Wolverines were reportedly found to have committed four Level II violations, which are defined by the NCAA as less serious and “do not amount to lack of institutional control.” However, an additional Level I violation was added when Harbaugh supposedly lied to investigators.

The Level II violations committed by Michigan include meeting with two recruits during the COVID-19 dead period, texting a recruit at an impermissible time, having analysts perform on-field coaching duties during practice, and having coaches supervise a player workout via Zoom. Harbaugh was accused of misleading investigators. Even if he reportedly lied about something that seems insignificant, lying to NCAA officials is viewed as a more serious infraction and can result in a multi-game suspension.

A report back in January claimed negotiations between Harbaugh and the NCAA related to the coach’s punishment broke down after Harbaugh refused to admit to lying. Harbaugh has said he did not recall certain events when he first spoke with investigators but never intentionally misled them. Dellenger notes that the two sides nearing a resolution may signal that Harbaugh is willing to admit to some level of dishonesty.

Michigan went 13-1 last season before losing to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Harbaugh, who is entering his ninth season with his alma mater, was again linked to NFL head coach jobs this offseason, but he once again chose to remain with the Wolverines.