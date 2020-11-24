Jim Harbaugh still has not named Cade McNamara the starter over Joe Milton

Jim Harbaugh on Monday declined to make the announcement that many expect is coming.

Harbaugh spoke with the media on Monday but did not announce that Cade McNamara would be Michigan’s starting quarterback over Joe Milton.

“Not gonna make any dramatic announcements as per usual at this press conference,” Harbaugh said.

McNamara also appeared on the “Stoney & Jansen” show on 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday and said he had not been told anything. McNamara said all the right things, such as he will trust the coaches and be a good team member regardless of what happens.

Even if the announcement isn’t made official, it’s hard to imagine Michigan not starting McNamara.

Michigan is 2-3 and has not looked good all season. Milton has thrown for just 1,056 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He’s rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown. The team was losing to Rutgers before McNamara came into the game and passed for 260 yards and four touchdowns while leading a comeback victory in three overtimes.

Michigan still has time to turn things around and at least put together a respectable finish. It’s hard to imagine they don’t go to McNamara for the upcoming Penn State game.